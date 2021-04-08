Permits won’t be needed to carry handguns in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has become the latest state to soon allow most adults 21 and older to carry handguns without first clearing a background check and training. Republican Gov. Bill Lee Thursday signed the measure into law on Thursday. The measure applies to handguns that are concealed and ones that are openly carried, but it does not apply to long guns. The law will take effect July 1. Nearly 20 other states currently don’t require permits for concealed carry of handguns. However, law enforcement groups have largely opposed the move and consider the state’s existing permit system an important safeguard for knowing who should or shouldn’t be carrying a gun.