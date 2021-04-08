Another Oklahoma murder conviction tossed, McGirt cited

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has overturned another state murder conviction because of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that much of eastern Oklahoma remains an American Indian reservation. The state court on Thursday reversed the conviction and life without parole sentence of 31-year-old Chickasaw Nation member Charles Michael Cooper for the 2016 death of Cindy Allen, who was found strangled inside her burned home. The U.S. Supreme Court last year ruled that Oklahoma lacks jurisdiction for crimes on tribal reservations in which the defendants or victims are tribal citizens.