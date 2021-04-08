Animal mistreatment charges filed in possum’s death

JACKSON COUNTY (WQOW) -Two area teenagers face charges of torturing a wild animal resulting in its death.



Cody Hagen-Anderson, 17, from Hixton and 18-year old Nicholas Kulig from Blair are charged with felony animal mistreatment in Jackson County.



According to the criminal complaint: in March detectives were made aware of a Snapchat video showing a possum being abused.



The suspects and three juveniles can be seen on the video. At one point someone swings the live possum by its tail, and throws it. Then someone blows vape smoke in its face, and holds the animal's throat open and pours beer down it.

Several people then drop weightlifting weights on the possum before one of them stabs it with a knife. Kulig later admitted then decapitating the possum with an ax.



Hagen-Anderson and Kulig will be in court in May.