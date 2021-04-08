Adams, NFL veteran who killed 5, known as quiet, troubled

Phillip Adams was a journeyman NFL player whose career was cut short by injuries. That disappointment apparently stuck with him during his post-football life. Authorities in Rock Hill, South Carolina, say the 32-year-old Adams fatally shot five people including a doctor, his wife and their two grandchildren before later killing himself. Adams’ agent, Scott Casterline, says an injury during his rookie year prevented Adams from reaching his potential and that “weighed on him heavily.” Casterline says Adams “would isolate.” Former Cowboys cornerback Kevin Smith, who trained with Adams, says Adams often worked too hard on his body. Smith adds that Adams was curt in his recent communications.