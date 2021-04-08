Skip to Content

AC Services offered by Wiersgalla

Local Air Conditioning Services

  • Air cleaners
  • Air filtrations
  • Air purifying systems
  • Dehumidifiers
  • Central air
  • Roof units
  • High-efficiency models
  • Freon-leak detection and repairs
  • Sheet-metal work and more

Wiersgalla Company has been serving the Chippewa Valley since 1969.

For more information, contact Wiersgalla. If you live in the Chippewa Valley call 715-839-0707, Rice Lake call 715-236-2102, Spooner call 715-635-7100 or call toll free from anywhere 1-800-307-9000.

