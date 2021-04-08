A year after pandemic hit, Haiti awaits vaccines amid apathy

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti does not have a single vaccine to offer its more than 11 million people more than a year after the pandemic began. For now, Haiti is slated to receive only 756,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through the World Health Organization’s COVAX program as officials tout a low number of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths. The situation is of concern to health experts who worry Haitians’ well-being is being pushed aside as the country’s violence and political instability deepen. Many also wonder how any vaccine would be administered as people increasingly fear leaving their homes.