You Ask, We Answer: Why was McDonald’s demolished?

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - In the latest edition of "You Ask, We Answer," many of you asked why the McDonald's restaurant in Chippewa Falls is being torn down.

The McDonald's in question is the only one in Chippewa Falls, and has stood since the 1980s, according to Chippewa Falls City Planner Brad Hentschel. He tells News 18 that the city has known about the project for some time.

"The project was originally scheduled for 2020. McDonald's and their representatives approached the city in late 201 and the project was postponed due to the pandemic," Hentschel said. "They're transitioning into a more updated, current version of the restaurant."

Hentschel says the cost of the new building is about $2 million. There will be some small layout changes, but the McDonald's is set to reopen mid to late summer.