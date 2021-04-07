US trade deficit jumps 4.8% to $71.1 billion in February

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit grew to a record $71.1 billion in February, as a decline in exports more than offset a slight dip in imports. The gap between what America buys from abroad compared to what it sells abroad jumped 4.8% above the revised January deficit of $67.8 billion, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. The increase reflected a 2.6% decline in exports of goods and services to $187.3 billion, seasonally adjusted. That wiped out a 0.7% decline in imports, which ticked down from January’s record high of $260.1 billion. The February goods deficit of $87.1 billion was a record.