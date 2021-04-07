Ty Emberson turns pro, signs with Arizona Coyotes

MADISON (WQOW) - Eau Claire native and Wisconsin Badgers team captain Ty Emberson is now a professional hockey player.

The junior signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday. He will join the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners after a three-day quarantine in Tucson.

Emberson, a 2018 third-round draft pick by Arizona, captained the Badgers to their first Big Ten regular-season title and first regular-season conference title since 2000. UW made the NCAA Tournament and finished the season 20-10-1.

We've signed defenseman Ty Emberson (@t_emberson) to a three-year entry-level contract beginning this season. https://t.co/9eoFZG8p6K — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) April 7, 2021

Emberson said he received messages from NFL superstar JJ Watt and family and friends from the Eau Claire area.