Triplett takes over as Blugolds WR coach

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Tim Triplett is UW-Eau Claire football's new wide receiver's coach and passing game coordinator, the team announced Wednesday.

Triplett joins the staff after serving as recruiting and special teams coordinator at the University of St. Thomas. Before that, he coached at his alma mater, the University of South Dakota, and at Wayne State University.

See the Blugolds' full press release here

RELATED: Most Blugolds seniors staying for another football season