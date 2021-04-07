The spotty rain continues…

You already know how this forecast article will go... wet.

We hit 80 degrees for the second day in a row Tuesday. This is the first time we've had 80 twice in a row this early in the year since back in 1991. April 5th-7th in 1991 is our earliest 3 day streak of 80s in the record books.

Could we tie that earliest 3 day streak of 80s record today? The upper 70s are likely but with more cloud cover and more scattered rain in the forecast, we'll have a tough time making that happen.

Winds will be breezy from the southeast at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts could break up to 30 mph at times as showers and storms develop again today.

The next chance for isolated showers and storms will be around lunch time. We'll sneak in a break through the mid afternoon before another round of scattered storms moves through after dinner.

Wednesday we'll see another 0.25'' or so of rainfall. Through Friday, we're looking at an additional half inch to an inch of widespread rain. Some spots across western Wisconsin have already seen an inch of rain. Eau Claire sits at 0.68'' as of now.

This on and off scattered rain and thunderstorm trend will last through most of the 7-day. Temperatures will fall off into the 60s once we can get rid of the stalled front in the region.