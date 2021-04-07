Startup cards stay open to credit builders

Several major credit card issuers tightened their lending standards early in the pandemic, but some fintech companies have been facilitating a path to credit for new applicants with less-than-ideal credit. No-credit-check credit cards by startup companies look at factors beyond the traditional FICO scoring model to evaluate creditworthiness. These companies can look at your income and bank account to determine eligibility. They can provide their partnering bank that issues the card with this information to offer a clear picture as to how you’re faring in an uncertain economy. Here’s how these credit cards work and why they may be easier to get than traditional credit cards.