Salvage of Dutch ship adrift off Norway postponed for a day

HELSINKI (AP) — Norwegian officials say bad weather conditions have postponed efforts to salvage a Dutch cargo ship that’s been drifting off the coast of Norway for two days after its crew was evacuated. Norwegian and Dutch salvage experts are now expected to try again Thursday. The weather in the region has improved slightly and the ship was no longer in immediate danger of capsizing — although listing at a 40-50 degree angle — Norwegian officials said. However, it’s slowly being carried landward by the waves, and there is a risk that it could run aground later Wednesday. The vessel has substantial quantities of diesel and fuel in its tanks, which could cause an environmental disaster if released into the sea.