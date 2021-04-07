Rwanda recalls genocide as France seeks to reset relations

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Rwandans are marking 27 years since the genocide in somber commemoration events Wednesday, as France reevaluates its role and opens its archives from the period to the general public. For the second year running, Rwanda’s genocide commemoration week will feature a more truncated program because of COVID-19 preventive measures. Rwandans in their homes will watch on television as a symbolic flame of remembrance is lit at a genocide memorial. Routine events such as the annual ‘Walk to Remember’ are still proscribed. In a socially-distanced arena event in the capital, Kigali, President Paul Kagame is expected to address a gathering of dignitaries. But this year’s anniversary may resonate differently as it comes amid an apparent detente between Rwanda and France.