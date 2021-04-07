Rounds of showers continue with thunder chances

Scattered showers and thunderstorms rumbled through parts of the Chippewa Valley again this evening. So far, everything has stayed sub-severe. Those showers and storms continues to shift north, with a few more pop-ups possible through the evening. Some thunder and small hail aren't out of the question with any pop-ups, but chances are diminishing for severe weather.

We'll see more rounds of showers and storms cycle through around a slow moving low pressure system over the next several days. Another batch of showers and storms is expected overnight, with ongoing showers likely through the day on Thursday. There's a good chance we'll see scattered showers through Friday, although chances do start to decrease into the weekend.

Even into next week, there is at least a small chance to see some scattered showers on any given day, but no day is looking like a washout.

While we've now seen a bit more rain than average for April as a whole, we're still down slightly for the spring so far, and we could use a bit more rain.

Wet weather through the weekend could bring us another half inch or more of rain, although rain will come in batches of scattered showers rather than a widespread moisture dump.

In addition to some thunder, we've had well above average temperatures for this time of year. Eau Claire didn't make it to 80 today, but we still made it into the mid 70s, which is more than 20 degrees above average.

We have another shot at temperatures near 70 tomorrow before we land back in the 50s and 60s for the rest of the week. The beginning of next week is trending slightly cooler.