Red Nose Day shifts to year-round fundraising amid pandemic

NEW YORK (AP) — This year, Red Nose Day will rise again. And its mission will be bigger than ever, as the nonprofit expands its star-studded plans with NBC, Walgreens and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The campaign will focus on May 27, this year’s Red Nose Day, when NBC airs a special fundraising edition of “The Wall” to cap nearly two months of buildup for one big day of fundraising. But following the success it found with new Red Nose events last year and a growing, ongoing need for its grants and programs, the campaign will now run throughout the year.