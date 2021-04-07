Puerto Rico to open vaccinations to all amid COVID-19 spike

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor says officials will start vaccinating all those 16 years and older on April 12, an unexpected move that prompted celebrations across a U.S. territory facing a spike in COVID-19 cases. Currently, only those 35 to 49 years old with chronic health conditions are authorized to receive a vaccine, along with all those 50 years and older. Gov. Pedro Pierluisi also announced on Wednesday that he is implementing more stringent measures to fight a recent spike in COVID-19 cases. A 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew will go into effect Friday, and businesses will be forced to close by 9 p.m.