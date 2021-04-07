Parents, Chippewa Valley businesses celebrate high school seniors

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Area businesses are coming together to celebrate local high school seniors after a year that's been anything but normal.

Over 30 businesses teamed up with local parents to create the senior perks program, which offers special 21% off discounts to Eau Claire students graduating this May.

One of the parents involved in the project said the community has been working to give these students something special for months.

"There are still so many milestones that these kids have not been able to do," Christine Brown said. "Businesses in the community want to say congratulations for getting through this year."

In addition to the discount, more than 450 graduation signs will be delivered to students this week. Phoenix Bridge will also light up with each individual school's colors on graduation night.