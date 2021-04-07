MSNBC apologizes for showing wrong video of congressman

MSNBC apologized Wednesday for mistakenly airing video footage of another Black congressman while reporting on the death of U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings of Florida a day earlier. During a brief report on Tuesday about Hasting’s death, MSNBC showed footage of U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi, even though the network showed correct still pictures of Hastings. MSNBC tweeted an apology on Tuesday. Hallie Jackson repeated the network’s regret on the air Wednesday. Jackson said the mistake never should have happened and that Hastings deserved a better tribute for his service to the state of Florida and House of Representatives.