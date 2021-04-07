Minnesota lawmakers aim to strengthen sexual assault laws

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A bipartisan group of Minnesota lawmakers are calling for swift passage of legislation that would update the state’s criminal sexual conduct code after a loophole in the law’s current language led to the reversal of a rape conviction last month. The Minnesota Supreme Court last month ruled that the definition of “mental incapacitation” in the state’s law only accounts for victims who were involuntarily inebriated. The decision emphasized a push to update the current language to include cases where victims consumed drugs or alcohol voluntarily but are too intoxicated to give consent.