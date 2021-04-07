Expert: Chauvin never took knee off Floyd’s neck

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A use-of-force expert says Derek Chauvin had his knee on George Floyd’s neck the entire time that he was handcuffed behind his back and lying facedown. Jody Stiger is a Los Angeles Police Department sergeant serving as a prosecution witness. He testified Wednesday that his review of video evidence found that Chauvin’s knee was on Floyd’s neck from the time officers put Floyd on the ground until paramedics arrived — about 9 1/2 minutes, by prosecutors’ reckoning. Stiger also says bystanders didn’t appear to be a threat to police. Chauvin’s attorney has suggested officers were distracted by angry onlookers.