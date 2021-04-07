Mexico president justifies release of kingpin targeted by US

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has defended the 2013 ruling that freed one of the drug lords most wanted by U.S. authorities, even though Mexico’s Supreme Court later ruled it was a mistake. Rafael Caro Quintero walked free while serving a 40-year sentence for the torture-murder of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena in 1985. He’s since apparently resumed his role as violent drug trafficker. López Obrador said Wednesday the legal appeal that led to Caro Quintero’s release was “justified” because supposedly no verdict had been handed down against the drug lord after 27 years in jail.