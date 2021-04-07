Medic who shot 2 was assigned to medical research center

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — A Navy medic who shot and wounded two U.S. sailors before security forces shot and killed him at a nearby Army base had been assigned to a medical research center in Maryland for nearly two years. Authorities say 38-year-old Fantahun Girma Woldesenbet and the two men he shot on Tuesday were all assigned to Fort Detrick Army base in Frederick. Woldesenbet’s service record notes he enlisted in September 2012 and most recently reported to the Naval Medical Research Center in Frederick in August 2019. In between, he served at military facilities in San Antonio, Texas; Camp Lejeune in North Carolina; Corpus Christi, Texas; Bremerton, Washington; and Portsmouth, Virginia.