Man who placed wife’s body in front of kids guilty of murder

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man who killed his wife and propped up her body on a sofa as her children opened Christmas presents has been convicted of second-degree murder. William Wallace was convicted Wednesday in an Orange County court for the 2011 killing of Za’Zell Preston. Prosecutors say the Anaheim man, who had already served jail time for beating Preston, killed her on Christmas Eve or early Christmas morning during an argument. Authorities say he then propped her body on a sofa, placed sunglasses on her, told her two young daughters she was drunk, and had them open Christmas presents.