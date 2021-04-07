Skip to Content

Malaysian ex-PM Najib vows to fight bankruptcy over tax bill

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s former Prime Minister Najib Razak says he has received a bankruptcy notice for failing to pay $411 million in taxes, slamming it as a political move to wreck his career. In a Facebook post, Najib said the bankruptcy notice was issued at the end of the first day of an appeal to overturn his graft conviction and 12-year prison sentence. Najib faced multiple corruption charges after he lost 2018 elections in a shocking defeat fueled by public anger over a multi-billion-dollar looting at the 1MDB investment fund that he founded. Najib, who denied all wrongdoings, was found guilty last July in the first of several trials linked to the scandal.

Associated Press

