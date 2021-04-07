Library raises $6.2 million for renovations

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The L.E. Phillips Memorial Library is closing in on its public fundraising goal.

The library seeks $7 million for upcoming renovations, and $6.2 million have been raised through more than 600 donors ages 10 and older.

Wednesday an event was held inside the L.E. Philips Memorial Library to honor the staff and volunteers who have worked on the Story Builder Campaign.

Among those volunteers is 10-year-old Jacob Gabler - who designed a t-shirt to represent the library's future.

"Blasting off to a new chapter because we are going to a new chapter for the library," Gabler said. "The library is not just for kids or adults. It's for everyone."

Jacob's grandmother Carol Gabler is co-chair of the Story Builder Campaign. She says she is excited for the future of the public library.

Construction is scheduled to begin in May.