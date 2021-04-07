Judge rules pretrial against opioid firm; cites delays, lies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge has ruled against an opioid firm before a trial over its role in the epidemic. Chancellor E.G. Moody on Tuesday entered the default judgment against Endo Pharmaceuticals, saying there was a “coordinated strategy” by the company and its attorneys to delay proceedings, deprive plaintiffs of information and interfere with the administration of justice. The company indicated Wednesday that it plans to appeal the judge’s orders in the case. The case next heads to a trial over damages. The plaintiffs have sued for $2.4 billion. The lawsuit was filed in 2017. The plaintiffs include a baby who was born addicted to opioids.