Hong Kong activists plead guilty to joining democracy rally

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong media say three activists, including well-known publisher Jimmy Lai, have pleaded guilty to taking party in an unauthorized rally that resulted in violence between police and participants. Lai is already being held in custody on other charges related to his outspoken opposition to China’s crackdown on civil liberties in the former British colony. On Thursday, seven of Hong Kong’s leading democracy advocates, including Lai and an 82-year-old veteran of the movement, were convicted for organizing a march during massive anti-government protests in 2019 that triggered Beijing’s crackdown. Official Radio Television Hong Kong quoted a former lawmaker as telling the court that although he pleaded guilty, “I haven’t done anything wrong. History will absolve me.”