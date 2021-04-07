Honduras trial in Indigenous activist’s murder paused

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — The trial of an alleged mastermind in the killing of Berta Cáceres, a prize-winning environmental and Indigenous rights defender in Honduras, has been suspended as the defense team attempts to recuse the judge. The pause came just one day after the trial of Roberto David Castillo Mejía opened. The defense team had petitioned the court Tuesday to delay the proceeding while three outstanding challenges were resolved and it awaited results of some forensic analyses. The court rejected the request. Castillo’s lawyers are now asking the Court of Appeals to move the case to another court.