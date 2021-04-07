Greece rolls out free self-testing kits for COVID-19

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Kits for self-administered coronavirus tests have begun arriving in Greek pharmacies, with each resident entitled to one per week as part of efforts to tackle a surge of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. Priority for the home tests is initially being given to teachers and high school students aged 16-18, as authorities contemplate reopening schools, at least for certain grades. Greece’s committee of medical experts handling coronavirus issues was meeting Wednesday, and an announcement on whether and under what conditions schools will reopen was expected later in the day. Distribution of the tests to the public is to start on Thursday.