Former Vice President Mike Pence launches political advocacy group

(CNN) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence has launched "Advancing American Freedom," a new political advocacy group.

The group says its goal is to "Promote the pro-freedom policies of the last four years, defend those policies from liberal attacks and media distortions and to prevent the radical left from enacting its policy agenda that would threaten America's freedoms.”

The announcement included a lengthy list of Former President Donald Trump's allies and former administration officials, including Kellyanne Conway, Kelly Craft, and Larry Kudlow.

The group is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.