Family of deceased veteran settles wrongful death lawsuit

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The federal government has agreed to pay $1 million to the children of an Army veteran who froze to death after he was discharged from a Veterans Affairs hospital in Madison. The family of Vance Perry filed a wrongful death lawsuit after the 57-year-old veteran was found dead in a downtown parking garage in December of 2018. The family said the hospital was aware of their father’s mental condition which put him at risk of wandering away, and that staff at Memorial Veterans Hospital failed to make sure Perry got in a cab that had been called for him.