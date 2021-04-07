Express season on track, 50 percent capacity at Carson Park

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Express is back on track in 2021.

After not playing in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the baseball club intends to play a full home schedule this year starting on May 31.

See the full game schedule here

Games at Carson Park will be limited to 50 percent capacity to start the season, the team said Wednesday in a release.

Social distancing will be in effect, and masks are strongly recommended while moving around the facility, the team said. More information will be shared at a later date.