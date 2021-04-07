Eau Claire’s alternate side parking rules lifted for the rest of spring

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - When you get home from work tonight, you will be able to park on whichever side of the street you want to in Eau Claire.

The city announced that alternate side parking rules have been suspended until Nov. 1, 2021.

City officials point to a mild winter and a good long-range forecast for the decision.

They add thanks to the warm temperatures they have been able to remove debris from roadsides and gutters which keeps it out of the river system.