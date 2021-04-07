Eau Claire County human trafficking suspects arrested, found living in a tent

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Two people charged last month with human trafficking and other sex crimes have been arrested.

Mark Scoville and Catherine Ottinger were arrested on Wednesday morning.

Last month, Scoville was charged with 32 counts including sexual assault, human trafficking, administering dangerous drugs, false imprisonment, battery and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Ottinger was charged with trafficking a child and causing a child to view/listen to sexual activity.

According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office, at about 6 a.m. Wednesday someone reported a woman walking on County Road H between Fairchild and Stanley.

When a deputy arrived he found Ottinger lying in the ditch. She told the deputy she and Scoville had been living in a tent near County Road H in Chippewa County.

Deputies from Eau Claire and Chippewa counties went to that area and arrested Scoville.

Arrest warrants were issued last month a few days after charges were filed but Ottinger and Scoville had not been arrested until Wednesday.