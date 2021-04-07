Cuomo aide says he slammed door shut before groping her

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A newspaper reports that a staffer who has accused New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of groping her at the executive mansion says he slammed the door of his office and told her “I don’t care” when she protested. The interview with the Times Union of Albany was published Wednesday and adds new details to the most serious accusation against Cuomo. He is being investigated after a series of women accused him of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior. The woman spoke to the newspaper on the condition of anonymity to protect her privacy. Cuomo has denied touching anyone inappropriately but said he’s sorry if he made anyone uncomfortable.