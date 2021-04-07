Chippewa County residents of color getting vaccinated less than white population

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - Chippewa County Public Health is looking to increase vaccine accessibility and education among its populations of color.

According to DHS data, nearly 21% of the Asian population in Chippewa County has gotten one vaccine dose.

That compares to roughly 12% of the American Indian population and just under 4% of the Black population.

Those numbers are all well below the nearly 33% of the white population in the county who has receives at least one dose.

To hopefully even out these numbers, the public health department is using funds granted by the state to provide more education about the COVID-19 vaccine to marginalized groups, or those who may have more trouble getting a vaccine.

"The health department is working on several equity projects to target populations that may be experiencing barriers related to COVID-19 vaccine," said Chippewa County Health Director Angie Weideman. "Current projects are focused on providing resources in language[s] outside of English, as well as tools providing information on vaccine locations."

Weideman also stressed that even though vaccine rollout is ongoing cases are still rising and the risk of infection is still prevalent in the county.

On Wednesday, Chippewa County also reported its first new COVID-19 death in about a month, bringing the death toll to 94.

