Brewers’ Woodruff loses no-hit bid in 7th vs Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — Brandon Woodruff of the Milwaukee Brewers has lost his no-hit bid in the seventh inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.Ian Happ led off the bottom of the seventh with a sharp grounder to right field for the Cubs’ first hit Wednesday.Woodruff retired 18 of the first 19 batters, striking out eight.The 6-foot-5 Woodruff was Milwaukee’s opening-day starter last week against Minnesota. He allowed three runs in four innings in a no-decision.