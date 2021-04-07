Asia Today: Cambodia closes Angkor temples as outbreak grows

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia is closing its most famous attraction, the Angkor temple complex, to visitors because of a growing COVID-19 outbreak in the Southeast Asian nation. On Thursday, the Health Ministry said 113 cases were reported from local transmission, with two deaths. The ministry traced the outbreak to a foreign resident who broke hotel quarantine to visit a nightclub in February. That caused a slew of infections and led the government to close public schools, cinemas, bars and entertainment areas in Phnom Penh. The closures have been extended as the outbreak grows, a defunct hotel has been converted into a coronavirus hospital, and authorities are imposing criminal punishments for violating health rules.