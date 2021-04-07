Alyssa Lyons joined News 18 as a multimedia journalist in April 2021.

Born and raised in Cincinnati, Alyssa started her journalism career in Athens, OH at the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism (Ohio University). There, she worked as a sports reporter for WOUB-TV covering the Tri-Valley Conference.

After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in print journalism, Alyssa decided to return to school for a master’s degree in broadcast and digital journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Communication at Syracuse University. At Syracuse, she was a part of ESPN’s ACC Network where she was a feature reporter and a part of the first female-forward broadcast in ESPN history.

In her spare time, Alyssa enjoys watching Syracuse basketball and the Cincinnati Reds. She is excited to explore and report on the Chippewa Valley community.

Don’t be afraid to send story ideas her way!

Email Alyssa Lyons