‘All options open’: Egypt warns Ethiopia amid dam deadlock

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s president has warned Ethiopia that his government will not tolerate any moves by Addis Ababa that would reduce Egypt’s share of the Nile River water. The warning on Wednesday is the second one in just over a week, after the latest round of talks between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan failed to make progress. The three nations are deadlocked in a yearslong dispute over a giant dam Addis Ababa is building on the Nile River’s main tributary. The Egyptian leader says “all options are open” and urged Addis Ababa to cooperate with Cairo and Khartoum to avert sliding into conflict.