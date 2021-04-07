Albania: Flight control strike triggers political backlash

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s prime minister threatened legal action against air traffic controllers at the country’s one international airport, who have gone on strike to press for higher pay. Edi Rama accused opposition parties of backing Wednesday’s 24-hour walkout “to stop vaccine deliveries” to the country. He said strike organizers would be sued under legislation that strictly prohibits employees from suspending activity at the flight control tower. More than a dozen flights were canceled at Tirana International Airport Wednesday. The strikers’ union says their pay has been cut by 62% over the past year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the same period, Albania’s air traffic has fallen by 57%, according to government figures.