After saying ‘I’m Going to Disney World,’ Brady did it again

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — After facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had no problem taking a lightsaber to Star Wars’ Kylo Ren and a unit of storm troopers. A mask-wearing Brady visited the Star Wars-themed section of Walt Disney World with his family and friends on Monday, two months after he led the Bucs to a Super Bowl win against the Chiefs. Since 1987, heroes from Super Bowl games have filmed ads during post-game celebrations, saying “I’m Going to Disney World.” Brady has been featured in these ads more times than any other NFL player.