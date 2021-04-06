With a big if, EU hopes for “community immunity” by June

BRUSSELS (AP) — Despite its flagging vaccination drive, the European Union says it is still on target to reach what it calls “sufficient community immunity” by the end of June. The European Commission has said it wants to have have vaccinated a minimum 70% of the entire adult population by the end of summer. But it is counting on a strong second quarter of vaccine production to reach a threshold of immunity already by the end of June. With some 107 million doses already distributed and up to 360 million slated for the next 3 months, the EU said Tuesday the target is within reach.