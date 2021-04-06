Werthmann, Gragert, Anderson win reelection to Eau Claire City Council

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Below is the latest on the races for the Eau Claire City Council.

Emily Anderson is holding onto her seat as representative for District 2 on the city’s south side.

In her next term she said she will help continue the city's "robust COVID-19 response with leaders that support our health heroes, including local doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, health department staff and first responders."

Anderson is a 1997 graduate of Memorial High School. She is currently a writer and editor for children and young adult books. She has been on the Eau Claire City Council since 2018.

Jeremy Gragert was won reelection for a second term on the Eau Claire City Council by defeating challenger Josh Stanley.

Gragert calls himself a leader who “listens and acts upon the ambitions of this community.”

He has been a big bike advocate in the city and helped create the Chippewa Valley Bike Map in 2015.

While he was born and raised in Minnesota he came to Eau Claire in 2000 to attend UW-Eau Claire and has not left.

He will now serve his second term on the council.

Andrew Werthmann has been elected to his fifth term on the Eau Claire City Council representing District 5 which encompasses much of downtown.

He defeated challenger Gabriel Schlieve.

Werthmann said he is focused on housing issues, helping small businesses, and social justice issues. He added that he's looking ahead to ways Eau Claire can be prepared for the future.

"And whether that is massive flooding, whether that is vector-borne illnesses, these are the kinds of things we are going to see more and more of in a changing world and we need to be ready for those things and thinking about, how do we build resiliency in our own community, and I am committed to those things if re-elected," Werthmann said.

Emily Berge and Jill Christopherson ran unopposed in District 1 and District 4 respectively and thus both have been reelected.

District 1 covers the north/northeast side of Eau Claire while District four covers the west/northwest part of the city.

This will be the second term for both Berge and Christopherson.