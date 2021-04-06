Skip to Content

Watchdog: Lebanon’s vaccination of refugees, migrants lags

8:43 am National news from the Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — A leading international rights group says Lebanon’s vaccination campaign has been slow and risks leaving behind some of the country’s most vulnerable people, including Palestinian and Syrian refugees, as well as migrant workers. Human Rights Watch said on Tuesday that the entire vaccination campaign has been slow but that vaccinations of refugees and migrant workers lag even more. It says vaccine shortages is one reason for the delays but also lack of information as well as security fears among refugees. The group urged the government to carry out targeted campaigns among those communities to assuage their concerns.   

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content