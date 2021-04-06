US Navy: ‘Active shooter incident’ at Fort Detrick

The U.S. Navy can confirm there was an active shooter incident at Fort Detrick, MD involving U.S. Navy Sailors. The shooter, a Navy Hospital Corpsman, is deceased. We will continue to update with additional details as the situation evolves. — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) April 6, 2021

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) - Police say two people were critically injured and the suspect was killed after a shooting at a business park in Maryland. Meanwhile, the U.S. Navy reported an "active shooter incident" at Fort Detrick on Tuesday involving sailors. Police said there is no further threat to the community after the shooting at the Riverside Tech Park. They said both the victims and the shooter were male.

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) -- Police: Suspect dead, 2 victims in critical condition after shooting in Maryland.

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Police in Frederick, Maryland, say they’ve responded to an active shooter and that there are at least two victims.

The U.S. Navy reported an “active shooter incident” at Fort Detrick on Tuesday involving sailors.

The police department said on Facebook on Tuesday morning that “the suspect is down. There are two victims with status unknown.”