Turning off AC ends California airport standoff

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say they turned up the heat to end a standoff by a knife-wielding man at Oakland International Airport. KTVU-TV says the man held a knife to his own throat and threatened to harm himself Tuesday morning, prompting evacuation of Terminal 1. The terminal was closed for nearly four hours but Alameda County sheriff’s deputies ended the situation by turning off the air conditioning. A spokeswoman says the man got uncomfortably hot and removed some of his clothing. While he was distracted, deputies deployed a Taser and wrestled away the knife. The man was taken away for psychiatric treatment.