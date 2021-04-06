Tuesday afternoon storms brought small hail

Tuesday was Eau Claire's second 80+ degree high day in a row as temperatures soared once again before storms started to pop up this afternoon. The difference today was higher humidity with dew points topping out in the mid 50s to even low 60s!

The first round of storms came with some small hail that ranged from pea size to penny size. Leslie Gustafson sent in the picture of penny sized hail from near county highway F in the Town of Wheaton.

That first round of hail came from a storm that moved from Mondovi up through the far west side of Eau Claire, through the eastern part of the Town of Wheaton, and then through the west and north sides of Chippewa Falls to about the north shore of Lake Wissota. Radar indicated mostly pea to dime size hail.

That line of storms continued to move north-northeast into the evening. There will be another lull of widespread storms for the rest of the early evening with the exception of a few isolated pop-up storms.

There still is a low end risk for hail and gusty winds with these and the storms that move through before midnight before the severe threat wanes overnight to just scattered showers and non-severe thunderstorms. This is exactly what we can expect going forward for the rest of the week.

There will be breaks between each of several rounds of showers and storms that will last perhaps even through the weekend. Temperatures will slowly cool down a bit, but remain above Eau Claire's average highs in the low to mid 50s.