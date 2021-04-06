Skip to Content

Tuesday afternoon storms brought small hail

5:15 pm Weather Now
DMA-TO-Highs-Today-Climo

Tuesday was Eau Claire's second 80+ degree high day in a row as temperatures soared once again before storms started to pop up this afternoon. The difference today was higher humidity with dew points topping out in the mid 50s to even low 60s!

The first round of storms came with some small hail that ranged from pea size to penny size. Leslie Gustafson sent in the picture of penny sized hail from near county highway F in the Town of Wheaton.

That first round of hail came from a storm that moved from Mondovi up through the far west side of Eau Claire, through the eastern part of the Town of Wheaton, and then through the west and north sides of Chippewa Falls to about the north shore of Lake Wissota. Radar indicated mostly pea to dime size hail.

That line of storms continued to move north-northeast into the evening. There will be another lull of widespread storms for the rest of the early evening with the exception of a few isolated pop-up storms.

There still is a low end risk for hail and gusty winds with these and the storms that move through before midnight before the severe threat wanes overnight to just scattered showers and non-severe thunderstorms. This is exactly what we can expect going forward for the rest of the week.

There will be breaks between each of several rounds of showers and storms that will last perhaps even through the weekend. Temperatures will slowly cool down a bit, but remain above Eau Claire's average highs in the low to mid 50s.

Matt Schaefer

Matt Schaefer was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in July of 2019 and has been our evening meteorologist for News 18 since June of 2016. Prior to that, he was our Saturday meteorologist starting in September 2014.

Matt was born and raised in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He enjoys all the extremes that mother nature throws at the Badger State: from severe thunderstorms to blizzards to subzero temperatures.

Matt studied meteorology in the Midwest as well, earning his Bachelor’s of Science in Meteorology at Valparaiso University in Indiana. There, Matt was heavily involved in VUTV Weather, the Valpo student chapter of AMS/NWA, and VUSIT (Valparaiso University Storm Intercept Team). He’s logged more than 20,000 miles chasing and studying severe storms all across the country and witnessed nine tornadoes including six in one day!

Matt describes himself as a Wisconsin boy at heart and enjoys cheering for the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and Admirals just to name a few. He loves simply being outdoors and enjoys the Wisconsin wilderness especially in fall, and whitetail deer season!

More Stories

Skip to content