Trade announcement: Topps will offer stock to the public

In addition to its trading cards, fans will soon be able to trade company shares of Topps. The company said Tuesday that it will become a publicly traded company this year by tying up with a blank-check company. Topps, for anyone who has not opened the shoebox of trading cards in the attic in a while, has greatly expanded from its Bazooka gum days and is pushing into digital sales, apps, crypto currency and even NFTs, or non-fungible tokens. Its subject matter has expanded to, among other things, comics, professional wrestling, Formula 1, and film (Godzilla NFTs now on sale!). Shares will be available on Nasdaq later this year, listed under the ticker symbol “TOPP”.